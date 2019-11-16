ThoreNext (THX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $171,059.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $7.42 or 0.00086976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $160.71 million and $171,059.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00237042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01450832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

