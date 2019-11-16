THORChain Market Capitalization Reaches $5.29 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $62,067.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00237042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01450832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,802,528 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

