Thomas Oberdorf Sells 7,246 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30.

UFPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $321.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 94,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

