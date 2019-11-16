Thingschain (TIC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $85,769.00 and $11,085.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00089549 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,651.91 or 1.01447184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

