TheStreet Lowers Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ENZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,408. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

