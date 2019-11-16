TheStreet Downgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to C+

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.27. The stock had a trading volume of 730,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock worth $5,720,944 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

