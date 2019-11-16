Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $120.97 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,558. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,823,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

