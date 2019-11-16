Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 75,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Tesco’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

