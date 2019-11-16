Terracoin Price Down 4% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $380.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,552.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.69 or 0.03129901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00654603 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

