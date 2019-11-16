Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Buys $113,649.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TDC opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,809,000 after purchasing an additional 756,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 504,793 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Teradata by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

