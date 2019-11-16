TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCEHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.33.

TCEHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

