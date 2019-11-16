Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

LON TEG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.33). 7,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 267.40 ($3.49). The company has a market cap of $170.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16). Also, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £267,000 ($348,882.79).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

