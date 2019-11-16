Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON TMPL opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,298.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.87. The company has a market capitalization of $885.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,370 ($17.90).
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
