Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $128,562.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $128,562.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.48 or 0.07296251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,274,075,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

