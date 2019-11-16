Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

