Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

TNK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 7,577,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,346. The company has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 2,267,400 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 64.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 396,546 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

