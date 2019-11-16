Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TK stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 297,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 24.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 200.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

