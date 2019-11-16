Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. Teekay Lng Partners also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

NYSE TGP opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.