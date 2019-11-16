Tech Data Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $12.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tech Data in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.63. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.70.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

In other Tech Data news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

