Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $223.72 and last traded at $223.72, approximately 254 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.78.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts for molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and mass spectrometry diagnostics; and develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components.

