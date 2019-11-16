Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.27. 296,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

