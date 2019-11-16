Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

