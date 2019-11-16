Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TALK stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.40 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.75.
In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,116,032.93).
Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.
