Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TALK stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.40 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.75.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,116,032.93).

TALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective (down from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 117.25 ($1.53).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

