Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $549,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.66. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

