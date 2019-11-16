Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,335 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $45.95 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

