Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 56,780 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,780 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 18,273,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

