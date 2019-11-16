Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $525,000 in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $221,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,629 shares of company stock worth $5,079,470 over the last three months. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CECO. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Career Education stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 500,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,416. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

