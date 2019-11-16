Systematic Financial Management LP Has $534,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.27. 274,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $945,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

