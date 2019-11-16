SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SYSCO traded as high as $81.69 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 7563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

