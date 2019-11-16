Svb Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 76.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

