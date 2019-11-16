Svb Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.71). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. Insiders sold a total of 484,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,469 over the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

