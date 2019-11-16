sUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,901.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $4,901.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00011475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last week, sUSD has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00240715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.01445394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00035380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00142045 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,058,423 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

