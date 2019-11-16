SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $36.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.28.

Shares of BIIB traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $237.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

