SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,848. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 404,432 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 498,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

