SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 353446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a PE ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.