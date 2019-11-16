Storeum (STO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $936.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 396% against the dollar. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $936.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001161 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,977,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

