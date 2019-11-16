Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,848% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
