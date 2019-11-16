Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,848% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,141,788.00. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 2,240 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $149,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,790 shares of company stock worth $12,433,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

