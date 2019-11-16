Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of SKY stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $448,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,366.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 41,222 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,257,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,222 shares of company stock worth $4,365,093 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,517 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 434,899 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.