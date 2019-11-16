Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,823% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.16%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 170,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

