STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 106.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.90 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $24.19 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 33,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

