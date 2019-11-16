STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $23.90 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.06.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 1,216,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

