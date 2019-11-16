STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $23.90 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.06.
Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 1,216,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.
In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
