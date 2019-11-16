Steem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $602,610.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $52.56 million and approximately $602,610.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,542.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.82 or 0.03124658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00633671 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000540 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 368,176,470 coins and its circulating supply is 351,202,376 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Huobi and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

