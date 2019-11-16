Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 152,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.