State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Jeffrey N. Carp Sells 25,000 Shares

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,815,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey N. Carp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of State Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00.

STT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,996. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

