State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Popular were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $55.29 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,577. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

