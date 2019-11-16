State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,607 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBA opened at $24.28 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

