State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,047,493.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 472,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,863 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

