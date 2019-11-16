State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.