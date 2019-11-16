State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

