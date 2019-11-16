Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $939.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

